OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update

The Chinese manufacturer has been trying to establish its brand as a household name for a while now and it looks like OnePlus is getting closer to achieving its goal. OnePlus has been generating huge amounts of profits as a result of its highly successful OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphone flagships, and that’s only because the Chinese tech giant has equipped the smartphones with high-end hardware. Even better, OnePlus is doing its best to keep the two smartphones up to date with all of Google’s latest operating system updates.
OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will now run on Oxygen 4.1.0
All major tech companies are racing against each other when it comes to software updates and OnePlus is in the leading the pack. With that being said, the highly successful OnePlus 3 and 3T have just received Oxygen 4.1.0. This operating system has been built around Google’s Android 7.1.1 Nougat and it brings the same features.
OnePlus is pushing the update OTA (over the air), therefore we advise OnePlus 3 and 3T owners to pay attention to their notifications panel. Although, we should mention that Oxygen 4.1.0 is being rolled out systematically. This means that only a certain number of randomly chosen devices will receive the update each day. Nonetheless, OnePlus predicts that all OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones will be updated during the upcoming days.
Oxygen 4.1.0 Features
First off, this incremental update should be downloaded ASAP because it includes March’s security patch. The internet is filled with hackers and malware developers and that’s why these monthly security updates are so important. Leaving security aside, Oxygen 4.1.0 also brings a handful of enhancements and tweaks.
OnePlus 3 and 3T have been carefully designed but some bugs still managed to slip through the cracks. Both flagship smartphones are infamous for having connectivity issues. Fortunately, Oxygen 4.1.0 will get rid of all the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity problems.
In addition, Oxygen 4.1.0 will also contain tweaks such as improved video stability when recording and expanded screenshot frame. Nonetheless, we can be sure that OnePlus 3 and 3T owners are more than happy to receive this Android 7.1.1 Nougat based software update.