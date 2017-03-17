Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) vs. G5 Plus – Which One to Choose?

Given the fact that the Moto G5 Plus has been launched in India recently, you now have three great devices to choose from in case you want to change your phone. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been a success since its release in January, and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) has finally been released, to many fans’ happiness. Though it is great to have such a vast array to choose from, how do you eventually decide?

Moto G5 Plus Specs

The device was released at the MWC event back in February and it runs on a near-stock Android 7.0 Nougat OS. It has an all-metal design, a 12 MP back camera with dual autofocus and 5 MP front snapper. It has a 5.2 inches full-HD screen, a Snapdragon 625 CPU and up to 128 GB internal storage. The battery is a 3000 mAh one.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specs

Being one of the most popular smartphones on the Indian market, it is quite similar to the Moto G5 Plus. It has a 5.5 inches screen, but the same resolution. Even so, it runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which is a minus, but it has a bigger battery, a 4100 mAh one. It has the same chipset and it offers 3 versions: 32 GB storage/2 GB RAM (Rs. 9,999), 32 GB/3 GB RAM (Rs. 10,999) and 64 GB/4 GB (Rs. 12,999).

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Specs

This model costs Rs. 28,990 and it is similar to the Galaxy S7 when it comes to design. It has a 5.2 inches Super AMOLED screen and it runs on Andoid 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It has an Exynos 7880 CPU, paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory. The camera is 16 MP on the back and on the front, while the battery is a 3000 mAh one.