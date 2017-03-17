Samsung Galaxy S8 Accidentally Confirmed Features

Recently we got the chance to see that Samsung used the name Bixby on a local privacy page, leading everybody to believe that this is going to be the name for the new voice-based virtual assistant feature they are implementing on the upcoming Galaxy S8. However, this is not the first time we got evidence about Bixby being related to the new feature Samsung introduces to their assistant, but it is indeed the first time the giant tech company used it in their documentation. From what it seems, the assistant will be either a revolution on the mobile market, or a complete letdown.

Source and Details about the Feature

The Bixby name was seen on the privacy page belonging to Samsung Italy and was reported by 9to5 Google. As it seems, they published a paragraph saying that depending on the model and the region, the mobile device can be voice controlled to activate particular features or functions, for example playing songs from a certain playlist or looking up something on the web through the S Voice. Moreover, you can control all the operations on the touch UI with voice commands through Bixby.

Will This Exclude S Voice?

From what it seems, no. Samsung has no plans to reveal everything about Bixby just yet, but from the above paragraph quoted by 9to5 Google, Bixby will coexist with the already existing S Voice. Truth be told, users are not particularly happy with the uninteresting S Voice option found on the Galaxy devices.

Confusing Information

But if this is true, people are wondering how will the two voice assistants coexist? It is already quite complicated to handle only one voice assistant, not to mention two. However, it seems that both Bixby and S Voice will be direct rivals for the Google Assistant that should run on all the Android 7.0 Nougat devices this year.