Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 New Technology is Here

Pressure-sensitive screen has been a coveted goal since Apple praised its 3D Touch technology on the iPhone 6s, Apple incorporated and enhanced their phones further in the its whole lineup. The things don’t stop here, an OLED display is rumoured to be part of the first Cupertino design ever. What we know for sure now, is that Apple’s eventual supplier of OLED panels, Samsung is about to find the solution.

Today, exclusively, Korean media has reported that Samsung has finally developed advanced pressure-sensitive technology for its OLED displays and some lucky partners have had the opportunity to admire the new technology two weeks ago during MWC expo. It’s reported that as soon as the Galaxy S8 will finally appear, we will see a limited application of this technology. The new phone Galaxy S8 will be announced on Samsung’s Unpacked event on March 29th.

I’m sure the term ‘limited’ popped out, well it’s limited because the new pressure-sensitive technology would work as a pressure sensitivity of course, only in the navigation strip on the bottom of the screen. The industry insiders who talked the environment, a full implementation of a pressure-sensitive would be available only later this year when Note 8 is announced.

Oled panel has been quite a fuss, not only Apple and Samsung took part in it, Huawei as well has earned a place in the battle for the development of the new technology. The Huawei P9 Plus has also an OLED panel, it is called by insiders Force Touch. But in essence, is the same technology used by Apple mobiles. But Samsung took us by surprise and did not think twice, they recently patented the technology. So therefore, we die to see how it’s been implemented in the S8, Note 8, and even in the OLED iPhone 8.

Soon we will enter in possession of some more creative implementation that makes the experience a fun one, it’s going to be more than simply pop-up menus, in order to bring an extra layer of screen technology.