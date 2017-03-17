Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are Expected to be Huge Hits

The fact that Samsung smartphones are winning at MWC year after year is not surprising after the latest releases, but as the leadership of the company says, these awards are the proof that the company’s continuous hard work is satisfying their customer’s needs and wishes, with exquisite design and innovative features.

A lot has changed since Samsung decided to improve the quality of its products by replacing the cheap plastic with high quality metal and glass screens in 2015. By releasing Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge with exceptional design and features, the company was able to compete with Apple, and as a result Samsung won at the Mobile World Congress 2017 the “Best Smartphone 2016” title for Samsung Galaxy S7, after the older model Galaxy S6 was well praised at the congress the year before.

The soon to be released Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are expected to be huge hits, as the Galaxy S7 edge is at this moment one of everybody’s favorites, after the majority of users switched to the new Android 7.0 Nougat .

The Galaxy S8 will be very similar to the S7 edge in matters of design, with the same curved display on both sides, but it will not have the physical home button, and picking between the 5.8 inch screen or going for the 6.2 inch one it’s just a matter of choice. Either way, the cheaper flat screen is no longer an option as it was on the previous models.

We’re expecting to learn more about the release of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at the event that will take place in NYC on March 29.