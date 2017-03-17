WhatsApp 2.17.108 BETA Update Download Available with Improved Features

WhatsApp is the mobile messaging application of the moment, being highly used by over 1 billion people from all over the world. Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for the Google’s mobile operating system.
So, first of all, we have to mention that the latest WhatsApp BETA version for Android OS is 2.17.108 and the installation file has a size of 33.09MB. We remind you that the previous BETA version of the application was 2.17.106 and it had a size of 33MB, meaning that there is a difference of almost 1MB between the two versions.
Unfortunately, the WhatsApp 2.17.108 has not received any new features or options, but the developers have fixed some of the bugs and issues that they’ve found in the previous version of the application. That being said, there are high chances that the developers are preparing something big and it might be a matter of time until they will activate the new features.
We’re not sure what exactly the developers of WhatsApp will release in the near future, but many are hoping that the “Video Conference” feature will finally make its way to the application. This feature will finally allow you to make video calls with two or more users at the same time. We remind you that the developers have not even confirmed that they are working on this rumored feature, so we should take these rumors with a bit of salt.
WhatsApp 2.17.108: How To Install On Your Android Device
- Visit this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;
- Open the official Android store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.108 BETA and tap the “INSTALL” to begin the installation process;
- When the installation is complete, use your mobile phone number to log into your WhatsApp account.
Are you using WhatsApp BETA on your Android device? Tell us your thoughts about this application!
