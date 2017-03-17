WhatsApp 2.17.109 Update Available for Smartphones running on Android OS

WhatsApp Messenger is a freeware mobile messaging applications that’s available on many mobile operating systems. Since the application uses the mobile phone number as the ID, it will only function on smartphones, meaning that tablets that you won’t be able to install it on a tablet that can’t take phone calls (doesn’t support a SIM card).
The application is using the internet connection to send and receive data, which means that you will be able to send messages, photos, videos and even make voice and video calls to your friends all over the world without having to pay anything.
However, keep in mind that if you are using the application via your mobile data carrier, then you will have to pay a few bucks for the mobile data. If you are using the internet on your smartphone to just send messages on WhatsApp, Facebook or any other mobile messaging applications, about 100MB per month will be good enough, but keep in mind that if you want to make voice and video calls, you will need more mobile data. A good alternative is to just use voice and video calls only when your device is connected to a Wi-Fi network.
Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp 2.17.109 BETA version that has just been released for smartphones running on Android OS. Unfortunately, the new version of the application has not brought any new features or options. However, we suggest you to install on your Android device because it fixes some of the bugs and issues that the developers have found or users have reported.
WhatsApp 2.17.109 BETA: How to Install On Your Android Device
To install the latest WhatsApp BETA version on your device, take the following steps:
- Head to this Google Play Store and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;
- Open the official Android store and search for WhatsApp 2.17.109 BETA;
- Tap on the “INSTALL” button to install the latest WhatsApp BETA version on your Android smartphone.
HINT: Make sure that your device runs on Android 4.0 or later or else you will NOT be able to install this WhatsApp version on your mobile device.