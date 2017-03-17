Xiaomi Mi 5 Available with Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Xiaomi is famous for offering premium quality smartphones at low costs, and this made them really popular. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has released MIUI 8.2 for Xiaomi Mi 5, an update based on a Stable ROM Android 7.0 Nougat. This represents a global release, so if you own a Mi 5 device, you should have received the update notification by now.
A few days before, Xiaomi also released the MIUI 8 Beta ROM 7.1.19 update, based too on the Android Nougat. However, this one was dedicated to the Redmi Note 4 model. Surprisingly enough, thie smartphone too is available for the Stable MIUI 8.2 custom ROM.
Details about the update
The OTA Android 7.0 update is around 1.3 GB big. It’s in fact larger than most Android N updates that were released for devices such as Samsung Galaxy S7 or Moto G4 Plus. Most likely, the reason for this bigger size is the fact that the MIUI is customized.
The update is bringing in some features that were missing, such as the Smart Assistant one, together with full control on automated tasks. The UI is also changes, having a different Notification bar and some new pretty toggles. It comes together with smart sounds, ringtones and lots of new customization. The Feedback app has also been updated with the MIUI 8.2 update.
Besides all the features mentioned above, Xiaomi took into account the feedback they received from their users and fixed some issues in Beta ROM 7.1.19. They took care of the Wi-Fi page freeze, fingerprint glitch, screen rotation glitch in third-party apps and other bugs and issues that appeared.
How to get it
You can download the MIUI 8.2 upgrade OTA if you go to Settings/ About Phone/ System Updates. If you did not receive it automatically, you should get it manually from the Xiaomi MIUI forum.