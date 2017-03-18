Candy Crush Saga Ultimate Tips to Raise Your Score

Candy Crush Saga is a free-to-play mobile match-three puzzle video game that has been developed by King and it is currently available for Facebook along with other versions for Android, iOS, Windows Phone and Windows 10 Mobile.

Today we will give you some tips and tricks, which you can use while playing this addictive game.

Starting From The Bottom

Not many players of Candy Crush Saga know this trick and even it will sound a bit weird at first, at the end of this tip they will understand. You should always try to start from the bottom of the table, because there are higher chances that the top candies will crash evenly and create more spaces which will “call” for additional free moves. In other words, when you crush candies from the top side of the table, the force of gravity onto which the candies fall is minimal.

Using Combos

If you want to have a high score and level up fast, you will need to make sure that you grab the wrapped candy and stripped candy each time you play. Both these candies will wipe about 80% of your board, which means that you will be able to clear hard levels that are quite hard to complete.

Clearing Off The Jellies

The side jellies that are located at the corner should always be your last targets. It is very hard to clear off these jellies and this is the reason why you should not worry about them too much, especially if you find it hard to get the candy match.

Using The Chocolate Candy Effectively

First of all, we should mention that the chocolate candy bar will usually disappear the moment you consume it and it will only come back in the next round. In other words, you should try to destroy the bar as soon as you spot it in order to make sure that it doesn’t appear in the next round.