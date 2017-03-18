The Division and Rainbow Six Siege Available at Discount

If you are a gamer who wanted to purchase “The Division Gold Edition” or Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition” in the past, but you couldn’t afford it, then we have some good news for you. It seems that Ubisoft is running a “Spring Sale” and has reduced the price of “The Division Gold Edition” by 60% and “Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition” by 33%.

So, instead of paying $90 for the Gold Edition of “The Division”, you will pay only $36. Keep in mind that if you already own the game, you can purchase the Season Pass for only $19.99, as it has been reduced by 50%.

If you want to purchase the DLCs of “The Division” separately, you should know that there is a discount of 15% for Last Stand DLC and a discount of 25% for the Underground DLC.

We suggest you to get the Gold Edition version of “The Division”, especially if you don’t have the game yet. This edition comes with the game, a gear set and a Season Pass, which contains all the three expansions: Underground, Last Stand and Survival. Also, keep in mind that the “Underground” DLC is not on sale. There are also many outfit packs For “The Division” that are on sale in the Ubisoft store.

On the other hand, the “Rainbow Six Siege: Year 2 Gold Edition” price has been reduced by 30%, which means that instead of paying $79.99, you will spend $55.99. This edition of the game comes with the “Year 2 Pass”, which gives you access to about 8 – Year 2 operators that will be released during this year. To make things even better, you will have a seven-day exclusive access to each of them.

If you have more money to spend, you can go for the “Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition”, which has been reduced by 33%, meaning that it costs only $66.99, which is $30 less than the original price. The “Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition” contains everything available for the game, along with “Year 2” content and a legacy operator bundle.

There are also other big discounts on Ubisoft Store and we suggest you to check them out right now. You still have enough time to purchase the games as the sale ends on March 26, 2017.