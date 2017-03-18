Facebook 116.0.0.11.69 BETA Update Download Available from Google Play Store

Facebook is one of the most popular social networks out there. Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for Android devices.

First of all, we will tell you that the latest Facebook BETA version for Android OS devices is 116.0.0.11.69. Unfortunately, the new version of the application has not been released with new features or options. Instead, according to the change log, the new Facebook 116.0.0.11.69 BETA brings only some improvements to speed and reliability.

We have to mention hat the Facebook BETA version weighs in at 70.8MB and it can be installed on devices that run on Android 5.1 or later.

However, before we tell you how you can download and install the Facebook 116.0.0.11.69 BETA on your Android handset, we will talk a bit about what you can do with this application. First of all, you should know that using it you can upload photos, videos, like posts, comment to posts, reply to comments and do almost everything that you can do on the Facebook webpage while surfing from your computer.

However, the only thing that you will NOT be able to do on Facebook is to send private messages, photos, videos or even make voice/video calls. However, this can be done by installing another application developed by the same company that’s called Facebook Messenger.

Facebook 116.0.0.11.69 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

Head to this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;

Open the official Android store and search for the Facebook 116.0.0.11.69 BETA;

Tap on the “INSTALL” button to start the installation process.

If you don’t have too much mobile data to spend on Facebook you can always install the “Facebook Lite” version of the application. Unfortunately, using this application, you will see photos compressed and at not the best quality, which is a big downside.