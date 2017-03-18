Google Home Comes Free with LG G6

Soon, the LG G6 device is preparing to hit the market, and the best part about it is the fact that if you order your own model before the end of April, you get a bonus for free.

The Good News

The good news is the fact that all 4 main US carriers will start accepting preorders tomorrow for the latest flagship device made by LG. If you are on Verizon, you will be able to get your device starting with March 30, but T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint will have it available on April 7.

Price

Obviously, each carrier has its own price. For example, Verizon offers the phone for $28 a month for a 24-month plan, or $672. AT&T, on the other hand, charges $24 a month for 30 months (in the Next plan) or $30 a month for 2 years on (Next Every Year). The total for both options is $720. T-Mobile sells the LG G6 for $26 down plus $26 a month for two years, or $650. Sprint offers the device at $29.50 a month for 2 years at a total of $708.

The Excellent News

Now you have to know that for a limited time, LG gives a free Google Home speaker, which usually costs $129, when you buy the LG G6. The promotion is available only until April 30, and all the major carriers participate in it.

LG revealed the G6 model last month at the Mobile World Congress event that took place in Barcelona. However, it is not such a happy moment for one-handed phone fans, since the display covers almost all the body, so it might be hard to use it with just one hand. Even so, it’s an awesome device and many people are anxious to get their hands on it and test it!