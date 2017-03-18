Google Maps 9.49.0 BETA Update Download Available with New Tricks

Google Maps is a mapping mobile application that has been developed by famous American multinational technology company called Google. The application was firstly released for Android OS back in September 2008 and for iOS in December 2012.
The Google Maps application is very useful especially when you are about to drive to a foreign city. At the same time, it can be used if you move to a city where you don’t know how to get from a place to another by using the local transportation.
In other words, you will just need to select the place where you need to go and after that tap on the local transportation button and you will be guided how to get to the bus/train/subway station and which transport means you need to take from there. You will also get an estimated time of arrival, which is great for planning meetings.
Google Maps also comes with a review system that allows you to give feedback to the location you visit, such as: hotels, restaurants, gas stations or any point of interest place. Along with the feedback you can also upload a picture so that the future clients will know what to expect.
What’s New?
The latest Google Maps BETA version doesn’t come with any new features or options. According to the changelog, this new version of the application just comes with some usual bug fixes, but the developers have not revealed further information about them.
How To Install
- Go to this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;
- Open the Google Play Store App and search for Google Maps 9.49.0 BETA;
- Tap the “INSTALL” button to install the latest Google Maps BETA version on your Android device.