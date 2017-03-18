Horizon Zero Dawn Sold In Just A Half Of Month Copies

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment, the publisher of “Horizon: Zero Dawn”, more than 2.6 million copies of the mentioned game have been sold after just a half of month since its release.

Keep in mind that the number represents the worldwide sales of both digital and retail copies. We remind you that the game has been released in North America on February 28, 2017 and in Europe on March 1, 2017 followed by Japan and Asia on March 2, 2017.

In other words, Horizon: Zero Dawn had the best launch for a Sony-published new IP in PlayStation 4 history. We remind you that Uncharted franchise has sold about 2.4 million units with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in the first week of the release, back in May 2016.

Sony has also mentioned that “Horizon: Zero Dawn’s” launch is the “biggest debut ever” for the Guerrilla Games, the company based in Amsterdam that has developed the game. We remind you that this developing company has also created the Killzone series, which will surely ring a bell for most of you.

Hermen Hulst, managing director at Guerrilla Games, said that the team is “thrilled that Horizon: Zero Dawn has been embraced by critics and players alike.” He added that the game was a labor of love, so the team is very happy when it sees so many positive feedbacks from both gamers and critics.

Huls also mentioned that this is the beginning of Aloy’s story and their exploration of “Horizon: Zero Dawn” world, as the developing team is already working hard on a new expansion to the story that will be added to the game later on. Unfortunately, we’re not sure if Huls was referring that the team is working on an add-on for “Horizon: Zero Dawn” or on a new sequel.