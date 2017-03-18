Nintendo Switch is Sold Out – What’s Your Thoughts About It?

No doubt Nintendo Switch is one of the first big shots we are enjoying this year. Its main advantage is the fact that it is a hybrid console system, and thus you can use it both traditionally at home, but also on the go. And the best proof to show that it is indeed successful is the fact that it’s really hard to find such a model in the stores now.
Sales
Needless to say, there was a huge boom immediately after the console was released, and the sales were sky-high. For now, the sales seem to be going down in Japan, the main market where Nintendo is interested, but this doesn’t happen because of the quality of the product, but rather because there are not enough products and supplies for the extraordinary high demand.
However, the good news is that the tech giant wants to ramp up the production for Switch. They declared that their goal is to double the initial number of consoles they planned to produce in 2017, which can only be good news.
Plans for the future
The Wall Street Journal reported that Nintendo wants to produce 16 million Nintendo Switch copies in the fiscal year 2017, which starts in April. The number is twice the value they initially planned before seeing the huge success the console has.
The same source claims that the company is confident they will be able to sell more than 10 million units in the following 12 months. In this case, Nintendo would win twice: on the one hand they would beat any sales estimated by any analyst until now, and on the other, these numbers may convince lots of third party apps and games developers to create more content for their product. The more games they have, the more numbers will increase.