Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 To Ship With SD660 SoC

Nokia has recently presented us with 3 smartphones running on Android at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event that took place last February in Barcelona. However, it seems that they are preparing another two models too. A new report has shown that Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 are on their way, even though the company will not keep these names.

What Updates We Will Get

Rumor has it that both smartphones are going to run on the Snapdragon 660 SoC, even though this type of processor was not yet announced by Qualcomm. Snapdragon 660 should succeed the Snapdragon 653, so it is going to be the new mid-range option made by the company.

Specs

Nokia 7 is supposed to come with a Full HD display, having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, while Nokia 8 should have a QHD (2560×1440) screen. They will also include fingerprint scanners, but we don’t know yet whether they will be placed on the front or on the back.

Thankfully, both devices will offer fast charging options, and they will have camera sensors larger than those used for the three devices that were already announced for 2017. Another rumor claims that Nokia 8 will sport Zeiss optics, so it will indeed be a quality feature.

Design

The two smartphones will have thin bezels, so there will be enough space for the display. Moreover, they will be metal-clad, offering them a futuristic and elegant look.

Release Date

We don’t know yet when the company is going to release the two products, but some rumors claim the release date may be sometime in May or June. Given all this information, it seems that the future flagship made by Nokia will have the Nokia 9 name, and it will run on the Snapdragon 835 SoC.