PlayStation 4 Update Version 4.50 Comes With Wi-Fi Issues

Sony has recently released the PlayStation 4 Update version 4.50, which has brought many new features to the console. One of the features is now allowing you to connect an external hard drive to your console and store games and data on it. In other words, from now on, you will be able to use both the hard disk drive that came with the console and also an external one.
The PlayStation 4.50 Update has also brought Boost Mode for the PlayStation 4 Pro console, which has made many gamers very happy. Unfortunately, it seems that this major patch has also brought some issues.
According to reports, there are some PlayStation 4 owners who’ve already reported that their consoles are not able to connect to Wi-Fi network after they’ve updated the console to the version 4.50 firmware. However, it seems that the console is able to connect to a router via a cable without any problems, but it simply fails to connect to it using Wi-Fi.
The users who’ve reported the issue claim that when their console is trying to connect to their wireless router, a “failed” notification appears. At the same time, there are other users who claim that the Wi-Fi password is not recognized anymore and it gives them an error (NW-31297-2) saying that the password is incorrect. However, the same users claim that they know their Wi-Fi passwords and everything works just fine on their mobile devices.
Sony is probably already working to fix this issue, but until a new update will be released by the company, we suggest you to use an Ethernet cable in order to use the internet on your PS4 console. We have to mention that there are users who claimed that after they’ve removed the password from their Wi-Fi router, the PS4 console was able to connect to the wireless network.
However, it is not safe to remove the Wi-Fi password and this is the reason why we suggest you to just use an Ethernet cable until this problem will be fixed by Sony.
