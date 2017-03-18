PlayStation 5 To Hit The Stores In A Few Years

The PlayStation 4 sales are still going quite strong, especially since Sony has launched the Slim and Pro variants, along with the PlayStation VR, making sure that it is expanding the gaming potential on this console.
However, the company needs to start working on its PlayStation 5 console, as Microsoft will surely bring a pretty impressive console in a just a few years. The Xbox One sales are not going very well and, in fact, Microsoft is constantly reducing the price of its console without seeing a significant increase in sales.
Thanks to the growth of the streaming service such as “PlayStation Now,” there are many rumors saying that physical consoles are a thing of the past. For example, using the PlayStation Now feature, you will be able to play PS3 games on the PS4 and Windows PC. In fact, soon enough you will be able to stream PS4 games on Windows PC, which is quite impressive.
Now everyone is asking if there will be a PlayStation 5 and we think that it will be, as the current PlayStation 4 brings a huge amount of profit to Sony, and we’re pretty sure that the PlayStation 5 will do the same.
We have to admit that the PlayStation 4 is a powerful console, but at the same time, there are gaming computers which are even more powerful and can play games at very high details and even keep 100+ FPS. However, there are gamers who prefer to just play their favorite game titles on consoles. And, in fact, there will always be gamers that will prefer to play games on consoles, because they don’t have to deal with a game not running because of a missing file or something similar that happens on Windows PC.
It is not known when exactly the PlayStation 5 will be released, but according to some rumors, this will happen sometime in 2020. Some earlier rumors were suggesting that the console will be released in 2018, but since the developers have not started working on it, we’re not sure that it will hit the stores very soon.