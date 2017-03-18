Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. LG G6 – Best Specs and Features Comparison

You can say that the fight for dominating the smartphone market in 2017 has started. On March 29 we will get to see two of the most anticipated devices this year, namely the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which will have their unveiling in New York City. The flagship model made by Samsung is expected to have an incredible redesign that will place the screen almost on all the front. It will also enjoy a new virtual assistant, together with an interesting docking station. However, LG G6 is definitely a worthy competitor, having a huge screen and a small sleek body. But which one is better?

Display

While the LG G6 features a 5.7 inches display (2880×1440 pixels resolution), Galaxy S8 brings a 5.8 inches one (with a resolution of 2960×1440), and Galaxy S8 Plus goes big with 6.2 inches (2960×1440).

Specs

The Samsung Galaxy devices both run on the same CPU, namely the Snapdragon 835, while LG G6 uses the older version, Snapdragon 821. All three of them have 4 GB RAM, which is great, but LG loses when it comes to storage, offering just 32 GB, as compared to Samsung’s products that offer 64/128 GB. All three devices allow for an expansion with a microSD card.

Camera

LG wins this round with a Dual 13 MP camera on the back, as opposed to Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which have 12 MP snappers. On the front, LG loses with a 5 MP one, while Samsung went for 8 MP front cameras for both phones.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy S8 will run on a 3,000 mAh battery, and his bigger brother on a 3,500 mAh battery. Meanwhile, LG G6 uses a 3,200 mAh one.

Size and weight

LG G6 measures 5.86×2.83×0.31 inches, while Samsung Galaxy S8 is 5.5×2.8×0.29 inches large. We don’t know yet the size for the S8 Plus. The weight for the Samsung products is not available, but we know that LG G6 will weigh 5.75 ounces.