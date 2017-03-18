Ships Might Hit Clash Of Clans Soon

Supercell has recently released a new balancing update for its Clash of Clans game. This is the first major update that has been released for Clash of Clans this year. According to reports, the current update has focused on keeping the game fun, and, at the same time, interesting for all gamers.

You will notice that less-used troops have been boosted a bit, in order to “force” the players to use them more in their raids. We remind you that in the recently released update, Miner and Hog Rider characters have received more hit points, while Dragon level 4 to 6 has gained a damage increase. P.E.K.K.A level 3 to 5 has also received a damage boost, which will surely make some players to finally use them more often.

The wall limit was used to be at 12, but it seems that the developers have decided to increase it to 25, which means that the players that have a Town Hall level 11 for their village, will be able to have a wider option in the defense layout. The cost and time for the Air Defense levels 4 to 8 has been decreased, while the spawning rate for Which has been increased.

Unfortunately, there are still many fans of Clash of Clans that are not satisfied with the latest updates. According to many forum and social media posts, there are gamers who still wait for the activation of the shipyard and the usage of the ships in Clash of Clans game.

We remind you that a few months ago, a YouTube channel was suggesting that a ship update might come to Clash of Clans. Keep in mind that this was not the first time when rumors regarding ships in Clash of Clans have surfaced on the internet.

Before the December update was released, some gamers have hinted that a ship update will be released for this game. Unfortunately, this proved to be just a hoax and many players were quite disappointed.