Walleye and Muskie Are the New Mysterious Google Phones

Android fans should better be getting ready, since apparently Google is placing all its best on the phone business. We all know that the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones weren’t exactly the most successful Android devices last year, but they were indeed ranking pretty high. Actually, they are still among the best smartphones you can buy on the market at the moment. Most likely they will keep their position until we see the release of Galaxy S8+ S8 and LG G6 next month.

Not Google’s Fault

However, the blame for the failures and manufacturing issues is not Google’s. HTC was responsible for these faults, and even more so, they weren’t able to keep up with the large demand. As far as we have seen, fans love the idea of owning a smartphone made by Google, running the latest version of Android.

Naturally, Google intends to continue the series of phones with second-generation models that are going to be released this year. And it’s not just a rumor, the company itself confirmed it. However, while they confirmed only two mobile phones, it seems that there is a third smartphone they are currently working on.

How do we know?

Droid Life, the blog based on Google and Android phones, found out from several sources that Google is preparing 3 smartphones and is currently working on them. The first are the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which are called internally “walleye” and “muskie”. The original models were codenamed “sailfish’ and “marlin”. However, the third smartphone is apparently codenamed “taimen”.

According to the blog, the codename refers to a completely new smartphone that Google is preparing for their fans. As it seems, the device does not belong to the Pixel family at all. Moreover, it seems that the taimen is a very large device, even larger than the Pixel 2 XL.