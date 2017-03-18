WhatsApp 2.17.111 BETA Update Comes with New Improvements and Bug Fixes

WhatsApp is a free application that comes with the end-to-end encrypted instant messaging feature for smartphones. The application is using the internet to send and receive data, which means that you will not pay anything extra if you talk on WhatsApp with a person that lives in another country.

We have to mention that WhatsApp has been acquired by Facebook back in February 2014 for about $19.3 billion and since then the application has started receiving many new features and options. While most of the features have received a good feedback, there were some that concerned many users.

Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for smartphones running on Android OS. First of all, you should know that the WhatsApp 2.17.111 is the latest BETA version for the mentioned operating system. The APK (installation) file has 33.14MB and, it can be downloaded and installed on your smartphone as we speak.

The bad news of this new WhatsApp version is that it doesn’t come with any new features or options. However, it solves some of the issues and bugs that the developers have found on the previous WhatsApp BETA version.

The “Video Conference” feature has not yet been confirmed by the developers, which is quite disappointing. According to some earlier rumors, this feature will allow you to make video calls with two or more users at the same time.

WhatsApp 2.17.111: How To Install On Your Android Smartphone