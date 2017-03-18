WhatsApp Update Earned Mixed Reviews from Users

The recent update for WhatsApp has received some mixed reviews from its users. In fact, the ratings that once high just plummeted to only 1 or 2-star reviews. People have complained about how Facebook ruined their user experience by introducing a new Status feature.
This feature would allow users to share videos, photos, and GIFs, among others, but would disappear after 24 hours. This has been compared to the famed Snapchat Stories, which has been allegedly mimicked by Instagram.
The introduction of Status has been a huge feature change since it has first pivoted as a messaging app. Thus, it would signify that WhatsApp might be able to show subtle messages or otherwise to its advertisers.
Since WhatsApp doesn’t make revenues, the acquisition made by Facebook in 2014 February has come to a suggestion that it would introduce a system for businesses to communicate with its users.
However, the Status feature of WhatsApp would introduce a way to consume content in a passive way. This has been likened to Instagram and Facebook’s newsfeeds, which is so suggestive of showing some marketing messages or ads.
WhatsApp spokesperson said, however, that a new tweak has been made in order to make the Status feature more pleasing. Thus, it would be rolled out for Android users soon, which would also include versions for iPhones.
This might or might not please WhatsApp users due to its slight step back. Nevertheless, WhatsApp need to make more steps towards allowing marketers and businesses to engage with its users. Otherwise, it would lead to losing some significant customers to other messaging apps.
People might have complained about the ruined user experience regarding the new Status feature. However, it remains to be seen if WhatsApp update can do a more revolutionary messaging app that everyone else is looking forward to use.