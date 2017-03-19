Chrome 57 Update Comes with Search Engine Features

Chrome 57 had just updated to new features for Android and desktop users.
Chrome Custom Tabs
Users were able to use Chrome Custom Tabs for a while now, and it is used by a lot of Android apps, as it allows users to open new pages by loading just a few features, not everything all at once.
The Chrome update for Android was not o surprise, as the desktop version was just released, with more functions for Chrome Custom Tabs and support for WebAssembly. Not many people use Custom Tabs on their phones, so the desktop version has many more fans. The main reason for this is that before the update, the Android version had less function. Now, with Chrome 57, the two of them are identical.
A few things that we missed before on the Android version of Chrome Custom Tabs, were the facts that searching the page and adding web pages were impossible. The update eliminated these differences.
Competing with JavaScript on so many levels, WebAssembly has improved the performance of the app by making it quicker.
Media notifications
One of the biggest improvements involves the media notifications, like the ones that contains the stop and play buttons while listening to music for example. Now you can play video or audio and open another tab, while still being able to stop the music.
Other Chrome 57 additions:
- The New Tab Page updates will be more often;
- The address bar is able to contain more suggestions;
- Improvements on watching full screen videos;
- Extra buttons for album art, searching and skipping;
- Media Session API Support;
- Improved design on Android Wear;
- Support for CSS caret-color an CSS decorations.
