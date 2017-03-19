Clash of Clans Update to Arrive this Spring

The game that was released back in August 2012 has still retained its place in the top of most successful games, despite all the competition that emerged in the following years. Clash of Clans surprisingly managed to have success, and now people expect the developers to bring a massive update with a great DLC this spring. Even though Supercell did not share all the details, they did give us some information about it.
Update contents
The big update for Clash of Clans that is to arrive this spring may finally bring the rarely-used troop into action, while bringing Air Defense on TH 11 (Level 9). Supercell declared on their website that since high-level air armies are gaining traction, it is high time for them to release the TH11 Air Defense in vivid colors.
What can we say more than it’s really good news for everybody that the developers intend to bring some new things to this old game? Among the great changes we will see, there is also a decrease in the price for the upgrade of Air Defense for levels 4-8, and it will also take less time. You should also know that the wall level limit for the TH11 was increased to 25, so you have more choices now when it comes to your defense.
The upcoming update will also raise the Hog Rider hitpoints for levels 5-7, together with all the hitpoints levels for Miner. Supercell added that both Hog Rider and Miner are going to receive some improvements when it comes to suitability due to this HP increase.
But that’s not all! The Christian Post reported that the game will receive a boost in what concerns damage in P.E.K.K.A. (level 3-5) and Dragon (levels 4-6), and as such you will be able to have high-level power-hitters, so you have all the more reason to wait for the update!