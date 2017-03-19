Gmail Security Features to Protect Your Account from Online Threats

Google has developed many remarkable apps, including the email service Gmail, among others. Gmail is accessible via Web or mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. It can also be used via 3rd party apps that could synchronize email via IMAP or POP protocols.

Gmail for Mobile Devices

iOS users take advantage of Gmail app which has native applications for iOS devices. These would include but are not limited to iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

Google also introduced functionality of its Gmail app for Android devices, enabling the capacity to send and receive email from non-Gmail apps.

Lately, Google has again redesigned the app for the iOS platform, which has brought the first complete visual overhaul in years. The said update has added more usage of colors, highly requested features like Undo Send, and some sleek transitions.

Security Features and Updates

A lot of issues have been fixed by Google in as early as 2007 until recently. One of the issues include cross-site scripting security that allows attackers to collect information from the contact lists. Google also rolled out the HTTPS, which is a default for every user in 2010. In 2012, a security feature was developed to protect the users from any state sponsored attack. Meanwhile, in 2014, Google announced a new encrypted HTTPS connection for sending and receiving all emails from Gmail.

Two-Step Verification

Due to security threats when logging in to email sites, Google has found a way to protect user accounts when logged in on Gmail. Thus, users need to verify their identity with a second method after entering a username and password if they would log into a new device.

If you want to ensure that your Gmail account is secured, you can use an optional measure that should protect the content of your email service, such as the two-step verification process.