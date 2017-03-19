Google Camera 4.3 Update – What’s New?

Anybody who is using the Google Camera app now has a reason to be happy. There is a new update that was released by the developers, bringing the app to version 4.3. Some users may already know that the app is only available on the Google phones (if you’re not sure if your phone is a Google one, perhaps it’s not). Just so you know, a Google phone is a smartphone that belongs to the Nexus or Pixel series of devices, such as Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5, Nexus 6P etc.
What’s New
The update 4.3 comes with a highly anticipated feature for the Google Camera app, namely the possibility of turning off the shutter sound when taking a picture. This inconvenience was reported by lots of users for years now, especially since it attracted attention of people around the user when taking a picture of something or someone. Naturally, there was a positive reaction upon hearing about this update.
However, many people asked themselves what the reason that prevented the developers and/or the smartphone producers to get together and solve this issue for so many years was. After all, it’s not as if the technology wasn’t advanced enough, and what’s even more ironic, this option was available in the early versions of smartphones.
Picture Quality
Despite this, what’s important to keep in mind is that now you can enjoy the luxury of taking a picture without making any sound. Naturally, this is available just on the Google phones that rely on the Google Camera app. Think about the fact that this may be just the beginning and that there might be a similar implementation of this kind of feature on other similar devices and even on platform-level. We will have to wait and see how the tech giant will deal with this in the future.