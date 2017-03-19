Google Maps Update for Android, iPhone or iPad and PC

It is important to update apps from your mobile device or computer. This will ensure that you would get reliable service without any security threats. Here are a few tips on how to update Google Maps from your computer, Android device, and iPhone or iPad.

Updating Google Maps for Android Devices

Before you download the latest version of the app, you might want to see the version of the app that you are using first. You can do this by following steps presented here.

Simply open the Google Maps app from your desktop by clicking on the icon.

On the top left of the display, tap on the Menu bar as you open the app.

From there, you need to select Settings > About > Terms and Privacy.

The version of Google Maps should be under Version.

If you think that your version of Google Maps is outdated, you need to have it updated from the Play Store and look for the name on the search bar.

Updating Google Maps for iPhone or iPad

The procedure to be used for updating Google Maps on the iPhone and iPad might be similar to the procedure for updating the app on Android devices. Hence, you simply have to follow the procedure presented on top.

Updating Google Maps for the Computer

Some computers may display Google Maps in a very disappointing view. In fact, the display sometimes doesn’t pan out or scroll smoothly. In this case, you can always look for a Lite version of the app. This will be a lot suitable for older computers wherein you can use it on an older Web browser or even an older operating system on your computer.

You can also switch to full version of Google Maps, but you have to make sure that it complies with the minimum requirements for the app to run smoothly.