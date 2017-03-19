Google May Release Three Pixel Phones This Year

According to the Droid Life website, Google may be currently working on 3 different Pixel phones to be released this year. As it seems, the Pixel series will be enriched with the 5 inches and the 5.5 inches phones (which received the codenames “Walleye” and “Muskie”). Besides these two phones, there might be a surprise release of a new version that received the codename “Taimen”.

Technology Advancements for the Three Phones

The whole plan behind these releases is strikingly similar to Apple’s plans for the next iPhone generation, which rely on the classic sizes of 4.7 and 5.5 inches, plus an extra 5.8 model that will include a curved OLED display. The three Google phones should be released by the end of 2017 and most likely they will be water- and dust-resistant.

At the same time, it seems that Google is working on improving the low-light pictures taken by the phone’s camera. However, it’s not clear whether they will manage to do so by changing something on the hardware part of the sensor or on the software. Many people already appreciate the camera found on the Pixel phones, and it was even named the highest-rated camera ever to exist on a smartphone.

History

The first time Google introduced the Pixel smartphones was the fall of 2016, when they brought to the audience two high-class products, the 5-inch and 5.5-inches phones. They had a stylish design, ran on the latest generation processor, plus enjoyed a high-end camera. All in all, it was intended to take advantage of everything Android Nougat offered best. Upon their release, the Pixel products were meant to be direct competitors for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, together with Samsung Galaxy S7. However, they were available for sale only in a couple of countries.