Google Play Store Download from Unknown Sources

Even with the licensed version of the Google Play Store installed on an Android device, it might be necessary to roll back or re-install the app via other means. So, instead of downloading from the Play Store, you simply have to use other methods to install it.

Just find a reliable source for your Google Play Store APK. You can visit https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/google-play-store for this matter. If you are not familiar with this process, you can ask someone who knows how to perform this method.

There are a couple of ways to do it, which include downloading it directly with your computer or on your mobile device. You can choose installing the app on your phone.

Make sure that the have enabled Unknown Sources, by tapping Settings > Security and check the box beside Unknown Sources. This is an option if you would want to install an app outside of the Play Store.

After you have downloaded the APK file from the APK mirror site, you would be notified that this could harm your device. Thus, you simply have to ignore it and continue with the installation process.

You should tap the Install option after the confirmation that the download has completed.

You can also use a personal computer to download the APK file before you install it on your mobile device.