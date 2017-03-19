Huawei P10 Lite Comes with Premium Design and Top Features

Huawei P10 Lite began to appear listed in all online stores immediately after the official announcement of the P10 and P10 Plus models, but now the existence of this device was announced officially. It seems that Huawei has decided to take the cheaper model in a slightly different direction from the “flagship” variants, adopting a different construction, in addition to dual-camera system eliminating the use of a “mid-range” hardware.

P10 model launched at MWC two weeks ago comes with a predominantly metal construction, but for P10 Lite, Huawei chose glass panels combined with a metal frame around the edges. The design of this device seems not to jump very far from that of Honor 8 Lite (P8 Lite 2017 as it is called in some regions), while retaining some elements from P10.

Thus, the device comes with rounded corners that we’ve seen Bercelona’s event on new models, but retains fingerprint sensor placed in a square with rounded corners on the back, similar to the Huawei P9. The camera benefits from a single sensor, while the audio jack was positioned at the top, unlike the P10 standard edition which comes at the bottom, next to the USB Type-C jack.

On its hardware we see the Kirin 658 chipset, which seems to be a faster version of 655, launched last year, 4GB RAM (as P10), 32GB of storage, microSD card slot and a 3,000 mAh battery (9V/2A) with fast charging. The 12 megapixel camera seems to be the same that we met on other Huawei and Honor models, but in the single-sensor version without zoom, optical stabilization, blur effect and other advanced features. Front camera probably receives the same 8-megapixel camera sensor from Huawei P9.