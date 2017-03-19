The competition among Web browsers has become more and more intense, particularly in the year 2017. It might be legit to consider Google Chrome as the undisputed leader, but its competitors are not showing any signs of admitting defeat, which include Microsoft Corp.

Although Microsoft was unable to bring back the glory to its Internet Explorer browser, it was just not meant to be. The company went back at the competition through Microsoft Edge for Windows 10. A lot of people might be frustrated with Microsoft after a bad experience with its Internet Explorer. However, the new browser from Microsoft might be worth the try.

At the same time, Google Chrome users have started to face issues, particularly for computers that only feature some modest hardware. Moreover, privacy concerns are inevitable for users who are still stuck in the old operating systems.

However, Microsoft has recently released one of the largest build update, which revealed many features for the Creators Update. This will also include a range of interesting features and improvements for the Edge browser, making it more appealing for users.

Here are some of the new features of Microsoft Edge:

Tab Preview Bar

This will easily allow you to preview each tab that you have opened without having to leave the main page. It also provides a scrolling feature that would go through the list.

Component User Interface

Microsoft Edge also features a new architecture, input model, and visual tree. This makes Edge a more responsive, resilient, and stable.

Web Payments

Edge also has some preview support for the new Payment Request API. Thus, you can checkout faster, as websites use payment and shipping preferences in your Microsoft Wallet.

In a recent comparison based on standard benchmarks, here are the results of Microsoft Edge vs Google Chrome.

Memory Usage

It was found out that Chrome went on to take the advantage after opening a number of websites against Edge. Chrome simply used 516MB of memory, compared to the 1018MB of memory usage by Edge. Chrome might be known to be a huge memory consumer, but it definitely did a much better performance in terms of browser usability.

Benchmark Testing

On the Jestream benchmarking tool, it gets to test the JavaScript standard on a browser. It shows how well the apps would perform, particularly for Chrome and Edge. On this end, Edge shows an advantage.

HTML5 testing is a browser benchmark tool to determine how well browsers would support HTML5. Chrome performed better on this one.

Peacekeeper is also a speed testing tool for browsers, which would work on most platforms. In this case, Chrome also performed impressively.

In the Octane benchmark tool for JavaScript performance testing, it has determined the performance of the browser to test different standards. Chrome also emerged victorious on this part.

Thus, the matchup between Microsoft Edge vs Google Chrome has confirmed that Chrome is still a better browser. Nevertheless, the new features of Edge would make it a worthy competitor against Chrome.