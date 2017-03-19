OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Available with Latest Android Nougat Update

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are two phones that have enviable technical specifications and are quite popular among enthusiasts. These two models of the company received Android 7.0 Nougat a few months ago and apparently will get an update in the future.
The Company brought Android 7.1.1 Nougat on devices sold on the local market in China and is ready to release the update to other users in international markets.
OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat in the coming days. The new version of the operating system will arrive in the form of OxygenOS 4.1.0, a custom operating system based on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The new version will include the latest security patches available since March.
New features in this update are diverse and will help the user in everyday use. OxygenOS 4.1.0 includes enhancements for photo and image stabilization when recording video clips, enhancements for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with the latest security patches and other small already known bug fixes.
OnePlus 3T is a dual SIM smartphone that features top technical specifications. It has a powerful Snapdragon 821 processor with eight-cores, 6GB RAM capacity, a 5.5 inch AMOLED screen and comes with Full HD resolution. Main camera uses a 16MP sensor and the battery has 3400mAh capacity.