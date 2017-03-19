Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Crushes All Rivals

As expected the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is built on 10 nanometer technology. The fact that is smaller comes as a big advantage because it has lower power consumption and occupies less volume inside the devices. to be exact, will be 35% smaller and consumes 25% less energy. Which means it is the most coveted mobile processor this year.

We must admit that the specifications are impressive. Inside it is found a Qualcomm Kryo 280 unit which has four cores at 2.45 GHz and four power quad-cores at 1.9 GHz with low consumption. Inside is found a 802.11ad Multi-gigabit Wi-Fi which should bring you to Wi-Fi speeds comparable to the optical fiber. That of course if you have a very good router. Snapdragon X16 LTE should give you ten times higher speeds than 4G LTE. So speed is essential in this ultra-fast world.

Qualcomm Adreno 540 graphics processor is 25% faster than previous releases. At the same time will be capable of rendering a far greater number of colors. Qualcomm Spectra 180 ISP is the part which will deal with the phone’s camera. Phones equipped with Snapdragon 835 will integrate a 32MP camera or a double one of 16MP and filming will be all at 4K resolution with 30 fps.

Snapdragon 835 is equipped with Quick Charge 4.0. Which means you can use the phone for 5 hours after charging for 5 minutes. A 20% faster charghing than the last version Quick Charge 3.0.

In conclusion Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 will dominate the phone market this year and beyond. Because of these improved features Snapdragon 835 could be used in other fields such as VR and AR. For example, VR glasses may be used which does not require the introduction in the interior of a device. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is a step forward in terms of mobile processors and beyond. Qualcomm has the opportunity to expand their market by creating an processor that can be used on several devices.