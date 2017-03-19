Samsung Galaxy S8 with Exynos Better than with Snapdragon Processor

Many discussions around Samsung Galaxy S8 have swirled around the model equipped with Snapdragon 835, but little information has emerged so far about the Exynos version, which will likely be available only in Europe and South Korea, if tradition will be preserved from previous models. Thanks to Geekbench, we now have a basis of comparison between the two versions.

The new SM-G955F appeared in Geekbench database and overcame scores of Snapdragon 835 version, which appeared online last week. In the single-core test, Exynos 8895, the new octa-core chipset from Samsung comes with a score of 1978 points, while the multi-core obtained 6375 points. In comparison, Snapdragon 835 model has succeeded in achieving “only” 1844 points in single-core and 5426 points in multi-core. In the past, Exynos models typically offer lower performance in comparison with Qualcomm’s processors.

However, synthetic tests don’t always tell the whole story. Given that both models will be made using 10nm process on the assembly, it is possible that the model from Qualcomm to be more efficient in terms of power consumption and to operate full-load at lower temperatures. Also in normal use or in 3D games there may not encounter any differences between the two models.