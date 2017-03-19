Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Neat Specs and Big Battery

The latest addition to the Galaxy Tab S line impresses with internal configuration

There are a lot of devices that people are excited for now that MWC has officially kicked off. The anticipation has been building up for a long period of time and now everyone finally gets to see what the biggest manufacturers have been preparing. Samsung is also part of the convention, and it wasted no time in unveiling the newest tablet offer, the Galaxy Tab S3. So what is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3?

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 comes as a substitute that seeks to please fans disappointed by the absence of the usual show stealer, the new Galaxy S flagship. This year, it’s Galaxy S8, but Samsung already announced that the device will be unveiled at a later date and not at MWC.

Neat specs for the newcomer

The new Samsung tablet features a 9.7 inch display that uses Super AMOLED technology and provides a maximum resolution of 1536 x 2048. The screen is classified as Full HD.

Moving down and under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 820 processor. The Qualcomm chip is octa core and makes a good team with the included 4 GB of RAM and the Adreno 530 graphics processor. The phone comes with 32 and 64 GB option for local storage, but those that think it’s not enough can extend that capacity to a whopping 256 GB.

The battery included in the deal has 6000 mAh onboard. This will make sure that the device will be able to sustain user tasks and processes for a reasonable amount of time, and not just turn off before the day even begins.

Wasting no time

Samsung surely wants to establish its presence on the 2017 tablet market with this addition to its collection of devices. Although the tablet makes a good first impression, it is important to keep in mind that the year has just begun and by the time it’s all said and done, the Galaxy Tab S3 might not even be in the race anymore.

As only time will tell how that plays out, users are left with an cool refreshment of Samsung’s Tab S line, which promises to enhance the experience of tablet users that come from either the Tab S2 or other tablet brands completely.