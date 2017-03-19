Sims 4 Huge Updates Coming Our Way

Good news for The Sims 4 players! There is a good deal of new content coming your way. Besides the anticipated Bowling Stuff Pack, people have been discussing about a possible Pets Expansion Pack too. If we were to listen to the rumors that are circulating, the latter is going to include Leona Lewis!
Are Pets Back?
Telegiz reported that EA, together with Maxis, are planning on bringing pets back to The Sims franchise. If you remember, the last time you could play and own pets in this game was in the third installment in the series, when the developers released the Pets Expansion Pack. And according to the latest news, the same pack may become available for The Sims 4 too.
But How Do We Know?
The idea of a new Pets Expansion Pack occurred after some data miners revealed some time ago game codes containing this suggestion. The British singer posted on Twitter that a new Sims game might be released soon, giving birth to lots of speculations, including the fact that Leona Lewis is going to use her voice and sing a song for the new content.
Joining the Sims Artists
However, Leona Lewis wouldn’t be the first singer who sings in Simlish for the highly popular franchise. There were other artists who joined this club, namely Jason Derulo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Katy Perry and even the Pussycat Dolls.
Other Packs Coming Our Way
It seems that the Pets Expansion Pack is not the only one preparing to hit the game. Rumor has it that the developers are also working on a new university pack. Supposedly called the University Life Expansion Pack for Sims 4, it also appeared in the Sims 3. However, we have no official confirmation of the second expansion pack to be released.