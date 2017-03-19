WhatsApp Retracts Status Update – What’s Going On?

WhatsApp boasts with one of the largest active user bases in the world and the developers behind the app are always looking to gather even more users. Sadly, WhatsApp’s latest “Status” update has sent the app’s user base on a downhill.
The app’s biggest competition is Snapchat and WhatsApp is mimicking everything that Snapchat does. To WhatsApp’s surprise, this is actually angering its users rather than enhancing their experience.
WhatsApp “Status” Update
Snapchat has grown so big that it’s considered as being a threat to both WhatsApp and Facebook. This is why Facebook has actually tried to acquire Snapchat in the past, but failed. Facebook is generating so much revenue that it’s able to purchase all of its competition. In fact, some readers might not know that Facebook actually owns WhatsApp and Instagram.
Nonetheless, it looks like Facebook’s way of striking back at Snapchat is to copy its features. With that being said, both Instagram and WhatsApp have been equipped with the feature to share gifs, clips and GIFs that disappear after 24 hours. However even though Instagram users welcomed this feature with open arms, WhatsApp’s users didn’t enjoy this feature at all.
WhatsApp Removes “Status” Feature
WhatsApp’s rating has plummeted on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The app is filled with reviews such as “The latest update has destroyed a flawless messenger”. Seeing this, WhatsApp was almost forced to remove the “Status” feature.
However, WhatsApp didn’t completely remove this feature and instead replaced it with a more minimalistic text-only status. The new status will be set by default to “Hey there, I’m using WhatsApp!” but it can be changed to whatever the user wants to such as “Watching TV” or “On a walk”.
The reason why WhatsApp’s user base didn’t welcome this major feature is because the app has basically stayed the same for the last eight years. As many know, not everyone is that keen on change and would rather keep things the same way they are.
Let’s just hope that WhatsApp has learned its lesson and stops from trying to change the text-messaging app in something it isn’t. If WhatsApp remains the classic, reliant text-messaging app it has always been we can be sure that its user base will keep on growing.