WhatsApp Tips and Tricks that You Can Do for Daily Use

It should be cool to do stuff that you don’t know you can do with your own apps. This is the reason why you should know a thing or two about WhatsApp. Here are some tips and tricks that you might find useful.

Formatting and Sending Messages

Yes, WhatsApp would let you format your messages. This is practically the same as working your messages via a word processor, such as Google Docs or Microsoft Word. So, basically, you can choose from a number of options whether to italicize, bold, or strikethrough your texts before sending them.

Using WhatsApp on a Browser

You might not be aware of it, but WhatsApp has a Web browser version that would allow you to connect your mobile phone. Hence, you can type out and read every message on your PC, Mac or mobile device.

Transferring Some Files To and From Your PC

Whatever message you receive through your PC can also be received on your mobile device through WhatsApp. This should be a great tool for transferring images or screenshots from mobile devices to any desktop without using any cables. You simply have to send the image to anyone on your mobile. Then, you can open WhatsApp Web on your PC if you want to retrieve the image file.

Backing Up Chats to Local or Cloud Storage

Aside from the ability to back up emails, it can also be done to the storage. You simply have to go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup and then, tap on the BACK UP button. This is how you can back up chats to any local or cloud storage.

Knowing if Messages Got Read

You will be able to know when messages you sent were read via this cool trick. If you noticed, your messages have been delivered when colored gray, while blue when they have been read. There is also an option that provides the exact timestamp when the messages have been delivered and read.

Backing Up Conversations to Email

You might not noticed this, but you can actually save a copy of your conversation to your email. You simply have to open the chat you would want to save. Thus, you need to click Options > More > Email Chat, and then you can follow the instructions provided on the screen. Backing up can be done one message at a time. You can also have 2 options to send your conversation with or without media in which you can only send up to a maximum of 40,000 messages.

Marking Messages as Favorite

The search feature of WhatsApp can allow the user to search for messages easily. However, by marking important messages as favorite, it would be easier and quicker to get them when needed.

Configuring Privacy Options

There is a Last Seen status to indicate when you last visited WhatsApp. But, if you think this is an offensive feature, you can change the settings by going to Options > Settings > Account > Privacy. You can then choose which feature you would want your friends to know about.