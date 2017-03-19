Xbox Project Scorpio vs. PS4 Pro – Best Specs and Features Comparison

For whoever is a serious gamer, the release of the Nintendo Switch was just a small headline in the console evolution program. Everybody is now anxious to see what Xbox’s Project Scorpio is about to bring. Naturally, it will become a rival for the PS4 Pro model that was released last fall, so let’s have a look at a brief comparison between the two.

Video Quality

PS4 Pro is using upscaling as a trick to create the impression that you’re gaming in 4K quality. The reason for this is the fact that if they would have a chosen to include 4K for real, they would have made more than 700 games incompatible with the product. At the other end of the spectrum though, we will have Xbox Scorpio, which will deliver native 4K quality.

Performance

If we were to be honest, the PS4 Pro console is not really a next generation one. It is more likely an evolution for the PS4, which cannot match all the high end characteristics brought by Scorpio. Scorpio represents in fact an attempt made by Microsoft to merge the gaming platforms they have. As it seems, Scorpio should offer gamers the possibility of playing the same games both on PC and on the console. And this is quite hard from the point of view of the graphic performance, but from what we know the console will rely on 6-terraflops to make it work.

Virtual Reality

Microsoft claims that with Project Scorpio they will offer high-fidelity VR experiences. This piece of news is actually a surprise, since the company was quite cautious before about using VR. Their main aim is to offer better VR quality than their rival Sony, with the PSVR. As such, it remains to be seen how are they going to achieve that.