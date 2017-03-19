Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Available Both Online and Offline

The already famous Chinese company Xiaomi, just gave us the news that their new release Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available in offline markets too. This comes as a big surprise as the company had never done this before (they only used the online markets before now).

Redmi Note 4 pre-order

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 was released only a few months ago, and according to recent news, users in India will be able to buy it from offline stores. The pre-orders started a few weeks ago in LFRs stores, but will be available at other offline stores in Jaipur, Chandigarh and Delhi until March 21. The smartphone is the first one produced by Xiaomi that is available on offline stores, for pre-order.

Redmi Note 4 online and offline prices

Users can still buy the phone online, but as the Chinese manufacturer said to the press a few days ago, the price will be a little higher in comparison to the offline market. The price will start at 9.999 INR (approximately 153 dollars), and in offline shops the Android smartphone will be sold at 11.499 INR, about $177.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 important features

The Chinese produced smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and users can pick between the 32 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB and the third option, 32 GB storage and 3 GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5 inch Full HD display and uses Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone has a 4,100 mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner, along with a 13 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera.

Users can purchase the Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphones in the following colors: Gray, Gold and Black.