AMD Radeon RX Vega Latest Leaks and News

Recently we got the chance to see some pretty interesting leaks about the AMD Radeon RX Vega product, and from what it seems, there is more information about it coming our way.

If yesterday we found that this product has a new design that incorporates new elements. However, from what we know until now, the geometry of this GPU may remain unchanged. Despite this, many people are actually excited about the changes made to the upcoming product.

What’s new about it

AMD Radeon RX Vega enjoys a white backplate, together with its red logo spelling “R”. You can also find the logo on the side too, plus the red branding makes a nice and elegant contrast with the white backplate, so you can say this is a progress in its looks. You will also find a GPU Tach too, indicating the load on the GPU, feature that was also included in the past for the Radeon R9 Fury X model.

Packaging

According to various reports, AMD have really outdid themselves in the packaging and checking of the boxes. The recent leaks showed us that AMD Radeon RX Vega offers a premium GPU experience, and this is also obvious from the packaging and the unboxing experience overall.

For the moment, we still have lots of gaps regarding the other features made by AMD Vega and if it’s indeed going to be a worthy rival for the GTX 1080 Ti or Titan XP. People are still debating this, and there are lots of speculations and rumors in the game.

We are expecting the AMD Vega product to be released later in 2017, and we can only hope that the AMD company will make a big hit on the GPU market, similar to the way in which the AMD Ryzen has been a revolution on the CPU market.