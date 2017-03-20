Chrome vs. Edge vs. Firefox – Which Is The Safest Browser?

As of late, the top three popular picks for web browsers have come to include newcomer Microsoft Edge, a favorite amongst Windows 10 users, together with already well-established titans Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Microsoft Edge has been Microsoft’s way to relaunch itself into the browser world, and it has proved to be quite successful so far.

Microsoft Edge – The Safest Web Browser

Recently, a study conducted by NSS Labs has proved that Microsoft Edge is, in fact, safer to use than Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. This came as quite a big and pleasant surprise in the browser world. NSS Labs conducted a series of tests on Google Chrome 53.0.2785, Mozilla Firefox 48.0.2 and Microsoft Edge 38.14393.0.0 in order to establish which best protects its users against threats such as social engineered malware and phishing attacks, two of the most common threats faced by regular Internet users.

NSS Labs conducted the tests between September and October 2016, with a total of 220,918 SEM and 78,921 phishing attacks results on record. Out of the three browsers, Edge clearly won, with a 91.4% success rate in detecting phishing URLs, and a whooping 99% blocking rate on social engineered malware samples. Chrome came in second, but lagging far behind Edge, with a 82.4% block rate for phishing, and a 85.8% one for SEM respectively. Firefox came in third and last, but not far behind Chrome, with 81.4% on phishing and 78.3% on SEM.

But don’t take our word for it; the reports are available for download research.nsslabs.com, on the NSS Labs official website. Take a look before deciding which browser to go for. Who knows, maybe it’ll convince you to give Microsoft Edge a try. After all, such amazing safety benefits are not to be ignored.