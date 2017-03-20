Downloading and Installing Mozilla Firefox on Different Platforms

Mozilla Firefox is one of the most popular web browsers today. What ticks the curiosity of users is how the latest version will perform, given that the update comes with security fixes. Like Chrome, it is downloadable in different platforms. This web browser can be installed on different devices, making it versatile and convenient-to-use.

Mozilla Firefox for iOS

Simply go to the App Store from your device and then proceed to the iOS page. Click on “Get” and then tap “Install”. Type in your Apple ID password and tap “OK”. You will know if the download is completed when the “Open” button appears on the App Store page and the Firefox icon will be seen on your home screen.

Mozilla Firefox on Mac

Using any browser, say, Apple Safari, go to the Firefox download page. This will lead you to a page recommending the best version of Firefox for your computer. Next, click on the green download button to start download. After downloading is done, it will launch and will open a Finder window with the Firefox application. You can now drag the icon on top of the Applications folder and drop the file. After the dragging Firefox to the folder, press the control key and at the same time click the window and select Eject “Firefox”. For easy access to Firefox, you can add it to your dock. Simply open the Applications folder and drag Firefox to the dock.

Firefox on Android

Simply go to the Firefox download page and select the “Download” button. It will take you to Play Store. Select the “Install” button and accept the permissions to start download. When the download is done, just tap the “Open” button to use Firefox.

Mozilla Firefox on Windows

It’s important to comply with the system requirements of Mozilla Firefox installation and have the appropriate Windows account type. Next, using any browser, go to the Firefox download page and from the download page, click on the “Free Download” button for the download process to start. Next, tap on “Install”.

With the popularity of this web browser, developers of Mozilla are testing news features for the Firefox application. Once these improvements are up and working, users can expect smoother web browsing experience with Firefox.