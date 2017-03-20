Facebook Lite 33.0.0.4.68 Update Download Available for Android Devices

If you are a Facebook fan, but you don’t have too much mobile data to spare, then we suggest you to download and install Facebook Lite on your mobile device.
It is good to know that the Facebook Lite version has been developed especially for people who live in countries where the internet connection is not that fast, but at the same time, it has been released because it uses less data than the Facebook application.
The downside of the application is that it compresses data, which means that the photos will not be viewed at their highest resolution. However, the application also offers you some of the things that the original Facebook application can’t offer, which is private messages.
In other words, if you want to send a private message on the Facebook application, you will notice that you will be redirected to the Facebook Messenger application. Facebook Messenger is the application that handles private messages that are sent via this social network, but it also allows you to make Voice and Video calls, which can’t be offered by Facebook Lite.
The people from India will surely use Facebook Lite, as this country is well known for its poor internet connection. The problem is not that the internet connection is not that fast, but, according to users, there are many interruptions, which is quite annoying.
Facebook Lite 33.0.0.4.68 APK file has only 262KB in size and it can be downloaded from the internet. However, we suggest you to be very careful from where you download the file, as you might get a malware on your mobile handset without even being aware of it.
Facebook Lite 33.0.0.4.68: How To Install On Your Android Device
The Facebook Lite 33.0.0.4.68 APK (installation) file can be downloaded from the internet. After you download the APK file to your Android device, you will need to enable the “Unknown Sources” option from your device’s Settings->Security. Finally, head to the location where you saved the APK file and tap on it to start the installation process of the Facebook Lite 33.0.0.4.68.
