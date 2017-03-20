Gmail Installation on Android, Google Chrome, Internet Explorer and Firefox

Gmail is Google’s answer to Yahoo’s email service. Short for Google Mail, this is a free email service that lets users send and receive emails. It also offers free storage of up to 15GB. Accessible via a web browser, can also be used in Android and iOS as an app. Moreover, if you have an existing Google account, you already have a Gmail account.

Installing Gmail App on Android

While Gmail can be accessed via Google Chrome or any web browser, you might want to install Gmail App on an Android phone to for faster access to your emails. If you already have an existing Gmail account, you can sync it to your mobile device and open your Gmail account from Chrome. But if you prefer to sign in from the app, you can download it just as you would download any other app. First, launch Play Store and from the search tab, type in Gmail. Next, from the results page, click on the appropriate Gmail icon and it will lead you to the installation page. Tap on “Install” to start downloading. After the process, you can now launch your Gmail account.

Installing Gmail for Google Chrome, Internet Explorer and Firefox

If you need to install Gmail in Google Chrome, it is important to install this link: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/pgphcomnlaojlmmcjmiddhdapjpbgeoc. This is an extension that opens a Compose window in Gmail once you select or click any email address on a webpage.

To install Gmail in Internet Explorer, your first step is to download and install the Google Toolbar. Once it is installed, select the “Wrench” icon and go to the end of the General Tab. Next, in the Web Browsing Tools section, you need to tick the box indicating “use gmail for mail to links” and save.

Gmail is one of the most popular email services since it was launched in 2004. So, if you still do not have Gmail on your device, you should download Gmail for free to take advantage of its features.