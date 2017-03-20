Google Chrome Best Tricks to Better Handle It

Currently, Google Chrome is the most popular browser worldwide, overcoming easily its rivals, such as Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer and Apple Safari. It manages to be so successful due to its easy customization options and great search functionality. However, not everybody knows how to take advantage to the fullest, so here you have some tricks you should totally know when it comes to using this particular browser.

Watch Movies.

If you drag and drop a video file or an image on a tab, it will automatically start playing it. You can even Cast the video to a TV, for example, if you want to watch it on a bigger screen.

T-Rex Game.

Whenever your computer is unable to connect to the Internet, Google Chrome offers a hidden T-Rex game. When the warning appears, you have to press spacebar and the game will start. Tap it again and you’ll make the dinosaur jump!

Accidentally Closed Tabs? No Problem!

If you closed any tabs by accident, no need to worry! You just have to go to File/ Reopen Closed Tab and that’s it. Alternatively, you can press Ctrl + Shift + T at the same time.

Switch between Tabs without the Mouse.

If you want to switch between tabs without using your mouse, you have to hold down the Control key (or the Command one if you’re using Mac OS) and press any key from 1 to 9 on your keyboard. Depending on the key you press, you will reach that particular tab.

Write an Email.

If you type mailto: then enter an email address and hit Enter, you will load up your email much faster and can start typing it right there. The default mail client will be launched, and the fields will already be filled in.