Google Maps Install And Discover Some New Tricks

Google Maps has many benefits that people are enjoying these days. However, not all of them are aware of some cool tricks that they can do using this app. Thus, aside from giving you directions and panoramic views of selected locations, there are things that you might as well want to consider.

Traveling Through Time

The Street View would let you travel back in time. Simply launch the Street View window of a particular location on the desktop version. You can do this by dragging the small figure of a Peg Man colored yellow onto the area that you would want to explore. After the panorama view would load, a tiny window would pop up in the upper left portion of your current location. Thus, you can see beneath the address a date and a small clock logo in which a new popup slider would load. This would enable you to slide forward or backward by dragging the slider in order to see how the surroundings have changed in time.

Creating Your Own Traffic Report

You simply have to pick a location in order to check its real-time traffic information. This can be done by clicking on the Traffic link that you can find along the hamburger menu located on the upper left portion of the screen. You are going to see the network of varied colors that are mapped across roads showing the conditions the moment the traffic view would load. At the bottom center portion of the screen, you can see a new toolbar, which you can toggle options like Typical Traffic to Live Traffic.

Measuring Any Distance Across the Globe

You might already know how to measure the distance between 2 points on the planet using the right-click on Google Maps. Then, you should select Measure Distance from a dropdown menu. This would drop a new point, specifically a white dot having a black line across the map. You can also tap the map in order to add some more dots.