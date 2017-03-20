Google Pixel 2 Comes as Muskie – What We Know So Far?

We definitely know that Google loves big smartphones, and until the Nexus 6P every new release was a device bigger than the previous model. However, the trend now seems to be back on track since we have just received some new leaks for the Pixel 2.

New Taimen in the works

Earlier this week we found out that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are under development and received the codenames “muskie” and “walleye”. Now Droid Life confirmed, based on several sources, that the company is also working on a thid Pixel device, which is codenamed “taimen”. And even though it may not seem like much, there are some things we can deduce from here.

So What Do We Know about It?

In order to understand more, let’s have a look at the previous models and their codenames: Nexus 6 – 6 inches – Shamu, Nexus 5X – 5.2 inches – Bullhead, Nexus 6P – 5.7 inches – Anger, Pixel – 5.1 inces – Sailfish, Pixel XL – 5.5 inches – Marlin. Now that you got the idea, you have to know that muskies are way larger than walleyes, but taimen are even larger, weighing more than 100 kg/ 220 lbs. And this is definitely a hint to the fact that the upcoming model is really, really big.

But Is It a Smartphone?

However, there is also the possibility that Google may want to bring a tablet to the market, given the huge size difference between the codenames. They have actually been missing from this market since 2014, when they released the 8.9 inches Nexus 9, which was poorly received, just like the 2015 follow-up with the 10.2 inches Pixel C hybrid.

Anyway, we know for sure the Google is planning big for their next release, and it’s not just an expression considering the possible sizes.