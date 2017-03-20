Google Play Store Update to Secure Your Android Experience

Google Play Store is an ideal location for apps and games. It is a vital app for Android users, in which security concerns would pile up without it. That is why it is important to update the app in order to ensure that everything will be running smoothly.

Here are things that you need to do in order to update the Google Play Store app on your mobile device.

Tap on the Google Play Store icon on the home screen of your device.

Once you are inside, simply swipe from left to right on the display of your device to bring out the slide-out menu. You can also tap the dedicated button of the slide menu on the left side of the Google Play inside the search bar.

As you scroll down a bit, you can find Settings and tap on it.

You need to go down the settings screen and keep scrolling until you reach the About option. Take note that this is where you can see the version of the Play Store being installed on a particular device.

You can also tap anywhere on the version of Play Store in order to determine if this app is updated or not.

If there is no available update, Google Play would notify you that the app you are trying to update is already up-to-date. However, if there were updates available, the download would follow as soon as you have tapped it.

The steps presented here would ensure that your Android device is running the latest version of the Google Play Store. It is important to keep this app updated in order to avoid any security concerns. Downloading apps manually other than the Play Store would possibly harm your device because they might contain malicious codes not monitored by Google.